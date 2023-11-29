Second Annual 321FREEDIVE Conference Finds New Venue In Fort Lauderdale

The second annual 321FREEDIVE Conference will take place in January 2024 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

After a successful January 2023 launch in Cocoa Beach, Space Coast Freedivers Founder Jennifer Morgan, who created the conference, has contracted with the Fort Lauderdale Aquatic Center for the event to take place January 24th-28th, 2024.

With its recent US$44 million (~€39.9 million) renovation, the facility provides the ideal venue for this kind of conference.

Morgan has recruited a team of Volunteer Experts to lead the freediving community through Seminars, “Hot Topic” Panel Discussions as well as several “In-Water” Workshops.

Experts will include:

Tec Clark: Risk Mitigation (Associate Director of Aquatics and Scuba-Nova Southeastern University)

Risk Mitigation (Associate Director of Aquatics and Scuba-Nova Southeastern University) Enchante Gallardo: Journey to 100m (Continental Record Holder in CWT 100m/FIM 91m)

Journey to 100m (Continental Record Holder in CWT 100m/FIM 91m) Nick Fazah: Quest To Freedive the Andrea Doria (Director of Freediving-East Coast Divers)

Quest To Freedive the Andrea Doria (Director of Freediving-East Coast Divers) Prime Hall: Deep End Fitness (Co-Owner of US Special Ops Designed In-Water Program)

Deep End Fitness (Co-Owner of US Special Ops Designed In-Water Program) Rosie Moore: Freediving Conservation (Wildlife Expert, Geoscientist, and Model)

Freediving Conservation (Wildlife Expert, Geoscientist, and Model) Don Tran: Deep End Fitness (Co-Owner of US Premier Special Ops Designed In-Water Program)

Deep End Fitness (Co-Owner of US Premier Special Ops Designed In-Water Program) Ted Harty: One up, One Down (Owner-Immersion Freediving and Freediving Safety)

One up, One Down (Owner-Immersion Freediving and Freediving Safety) Juan Valdivia: Neurology (Neurosurgeon, CMAS/AIDA Medical Advisor, Peru CW Record)

Neurology (Neurosurgeon, CMAS/AIDA Medical Advisor, Peru CW Record) Peter Lindholm: Lung Physiology (Professor Hyperbaric and Diving Medicine)

Lung Physiology (Professor Hyperbaric and Diving Medicine) Bizo Silva: Freediving Medicine (Emergency Trauma Physician)

Freediving Medicine (Emergency Trauma Physician) Oli Christen Drew: Psychology (Co-Writer AIDA/PADI curriculum, Molchanov Movement Board)

Psychology (Co-Writer AIDA/PADI curriculum, Molchanov Movement Board) Rachel Novak: Diving O the Grid (Founder-Hike and Dive Community)

Diving O the Grid (Founder-Hike and Dive Community) Allie Reilly: Breathology (Owner-Samudraflow)

Breathology (Owner-Samudraflow) Leigh Baker: Medical Plan for Remote Locations (Respiratory Therapist and Vertical Blue Medic)

Hot Topics will include:

Blackouts, Lung Squeeze & DCS: Current Research

Doping: Fact vs Fiction

AIDA & CMAS: Understanding Governing Entities

Navigating the Realm of Competitive Freediving

Social Media: Growing your Platform

Shark Diving: Risk vs Reward

DAN: Why Carry Insurance?

Overhead & Enclosed Environments: Risk Factors

Hollywood: Journey of a Professional Underwater Trainer

Women of Freediving: Past, Present and Future

The conference workshops are designed and formatted to suit all levels of experience and geared toward the goal of “Safety First,” and participants will be placed in groups according to their comfort level.

Workshops include:

Understanding Equalization

Mermaiding: Grace underwater

Flexibility and Breathing

Static Apnea

Freediving Specific HIIT

Dynamic Apnea

Freediving Rescues

High Dive/Cliff Dive Rescues (Special Guests: Fort Lauderdale High Dive Team)

Ticket prices range from US$30 (plus tax) for single-day tickets for workshops or panel discussions up to $150 (plus tax) for a four-day “Conference Pack.” (Note that ticket prices will increase on December 11th and January 1st.)

For more info on tickets, go to eventbrite.com.