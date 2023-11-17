Solomon Islands Showcases New Diving with Papatura Island Retreat

The Solomon Islands, situated in the South Pacific, offer a unique and diverse diving experience. The region is known for its vibrant coral reefs, a plethora of fish species and numerous World War II wrecks. The islands hold much history below and above the surface.

Papatura Island Retreat, which recently began dive operations, is actively exploring new dive sites. They have identified many new dive sites with beautiful walls, dropoffs, caverns and unchartered wrecks. The retreat, located on Isabel Island, provides accommodation in five bungalows for up to 15 guests, offering an intimate and exclusive experience. It’s accessible by a quick domestic flight.

The Solomon Islands can be reached through two international airports, only a 3-hour flight from Fiji and Brisbane, Australia. Fiji Airlines and Solomon Airlines service these airports. Munda, in the western province, recently reopened with an upgraded international terminal, making it more accessible for those seeking the popular dive areas.

In addition to Papatura Island Retreat, there are other land-based dive operations such as Dive Gizo, Tulagi Dive and Uepi Island Resort.

For those interested in liveaboard experiences, Bilkiki Cruises and Solomons Master offer trips through the islands, providing access to more remote and varied dive sites.

The Dive Operators of the Solomon Islands (DOSI) have formed and established a constitution committing to the highest international standards of conservation efforts, safety, and responsibility in their dive operations. This ensures that visitors can enjoy the breathtaking underwater world while contributing to the preservation of the marine environment.

Learn more about the many experiences and pricing options for diving in the Solomon Islands at www.VisitSolomons.com.sb.