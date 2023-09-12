Tuesday, September 12, 2023
Spearfishing

Spain Takes Team, Individual Golds At CMAS Spearfishing World Championship

John Liang
By John Liang

Spain took top team and individual honors this past weekend at the 2023 CMAS Spearfishing World Championship in Laredo, Cantabria, Spain.

Santiago Lopez Cid and Magdalena Sart took home the men’s and women’s individual gold medals, respectively.

Additionally, the men’s team of Lopez Cid, Angel Cruz Gutierrez and Jacobo Garcia Fenrnandez and women’s team of Sart, Isabel Arroyo Crespo and Yaiza Romero Garcia earned first place as well.

The competition wasn’t without controversy, as teams from Algeria and Tunisia were excluded from the competition due to bureaucratic visa issues. (Also, while the official results show Tahiti’s women’s team in first place, Spain’s women’s team was announced as champions during the weigh-in.)

Check out the full results as well as video (in Spanish) of the final day weigh-in below.

[2/2] XXXIII CAMPEONATO DEL MUNDO DE PESCA SUBMARIA MASCULINO Y II FEMENINO - WSC 2023 CMAS

Team Results

CMAS 2023 Spearfishing WC team men

 

CMAS Spearfishing WC Team - Women
 

Individual Results

CMAS Spearfishing WC

CMAS Spearfishing WC

CMAS Spearfishing WC

CMAS Spearfishing WC - Women

CMAS Spearfishing WC

 

