Spain Takes Team, Individual Golds At CMAS Spearfishing World Championship

Spain took top team and individual honors this past weekend at the 2023 CMAS Spearfishing World Championship in Laredo, Cantabria, Spain.

Santiago Lopez Cid and Magdalena Sart took home the men’s and women’s individual gold medals, respectively.

Additionally, the men’s team of Lopez Cid, Angel Cruz Gutierrez and Jacobo Garcia Fenrnandez and women’s team of Sart, Isabel Arroyo Crespo and Yaiza Romero Garcia earned first place as well.

The competition wasn’t without controversy, as teams from Algeria and Tunisia were excluded from the competition due to bureaucratic visa issues. (Also, while the official results show Tahiti’s women’s team in first place, Spain’s women’s team was announced as champions during the weigh-in.)

Check out the full results as well as video (in Spanish) of the final day weigh-in below.

Team Results

Individual Results