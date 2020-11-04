Wednesday, November 4, 2020
Stream2Sea Teams Up with Shark Allies to Educate Against Shark Oil in Cosmetics

By John Liang

Stream2Sea's Shark Free Squalane
Stream2Sea, which set the standard for reef-safe sunscreens, is the first brand to officially join Shark Allies’ Shark Free Products Campaign.

Stream2Sea founder and formulator Autumn Blum said:

“More than three million deep-sea sharks are killed every year, in part for an oil called squalene contained in their livers. Squalene is a wonderful natural ingredient, but only when it’s derived from sustainable sources like olives.”

Up to 100 million sharks are killed every year, mostly for their fins which are considered a delicacy in parts of Asia.

According to Stefanie Brendl, founder and executive director of Shark Allies:

“That’s simply not a sustainable loss. Over the last 30 years, some shark populations have declined by more than 90% and one-third of all shark species are threatened with extinction. As apex predators, sharks are critical to the survival of marine ecosystems around the world.”

Ironically, Brendl and Blum both built their organizations after “aha” moments in Palau. Blum saw a sheen of skincare products floating over a pristine coral reef; Brendl saw a boat returning to shore with dried shark fins hanging from its railings. Both returned to the USA determined to help protect the planet’s waters in the best way they knew how.

Stream2Sea’s formulations have always contained squalene derived from olives but shark squalene is often less expensive and is often found in skincare products that don’t include information on its sourcing.

Blum said:

“This is another example of why reading labels is so important. The government doesn’t require that brands identify where their squalene comes from, but we want customers to know that we are not part of an industry than kills three million animals a year.”

And unless a label clearly identifies a source for squalene, there’s a good chance that it came from sharks because it can be less expensive than squalene derived from other sources. Blum added:

“Over time, we’re hoping that prices will drop as demand for vegetarian squalene increases.”

The goal of the Shark Free Products Campaign is to educate consumers who typically have no idea where ingredients in their skincare products come from, according to Brendl:

“Sometimes we get questions like ‘why is shark-free skincare important’ because most people don’t connect sharks with their favorite lotions or creams.”

Squalene, however, is such an effective moisturizer that Stream2Sea has expanded its product line to include 100% squalane drops, Blum said:

“Squalene is actually a component of healthy human skin, so it absorbs quickly and penetrates outer layers of skin to provide lasting moisture. But like collagen, natural levels of squalene decline as our skin ages, making it harder to maintain optimum levels of moisture and protect your skin.”

Starting this month, Stream2Sea products containing squalane will be flying the “Shark Free” flag. Additionally, Stream2Sea will contribute 20% of website squalane sales through the end of the year to support the Shark Free educational campaign.

You can learn more about shark-free squalane at stream2sea.com.

