Sumarpo Unveils Eco-friendly Yulex Natural Rubber Neoprene Swimsuit

Wetsuit maker Sumarpo recently unveiled its new Yulex long-sleeve neoprene swim suit for women.

Yulex is a 100% natural rubber that not only supports eco-friendly practices but also delivers excellent performance in the water.

The Yulex neoprene swimsuit provides swimmers and divers with flexibility, comfort and enhanced buoyancy, as well as an eco-conscious option for freedivers seeking optimal movement and warmth in cold waters.

The Yulex is available in sizes 6, 8, 10, 12 and 14. For more info, go to sumarpo.com.