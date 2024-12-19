Thursday, December 19, 2024
Sumarpo Unveils Eco-friendly Yulex Natural Rubber Neoprene Swimsuit

-

Wetsuit maker Sumarpo recently unveiled its new Yulex long-sleeve neoprene swim suit for women.

Yulex is a 100% natural rubber that not only supports eco-friendly practices but also delivers excellent performance in the water.

The Yulex neoprene swimsuit provides swimmers and divers with flexibility, comfort and enhanced buoyancy, as well as an eco-conscious option for freedivers seeking optimal movement and warmth in cold waters.

The Yulex is available in sizes 6, 8, 10, 12 and 14. For more info, go to sumarpo.com.

John Liang is the News Editor at DeeperBlue.com. He first got the diving bug while in High School in Cairo, Egypt, where he earned his PADI Open Water Diver certification in the Red Sea off the Sinai Peninsula. Since then, John has dived in a volcanic lake in Guatemala, among white-tipped sharks off the Pacific Coast of Costa Rica, and other places including a pool in Las Vegas helping to break the world record for the largest underwater press conference.

