Thursday, September 19, 2024
Suunto Ocean Dive Computer To Integrate 'ZoneSense' Technology 'Later This Year'

John Liang
By John Liang

Suunto Ocean Dive Computer
If you’re in training for a freediving competition, the folks at Suunto have introduced a new technology that measures your exercise intensity.

Suunto this week unveiled a new innovation called “ZoneSense” that can detect one’s exercise intensity, with the Suunto Ocean dive computer scheduled to get it “later this year,” according to the company:

“ZoneSense uses novel heart rate variability (HRV) features to accurately detect exercise intensity, giving athletes real-time insights into their training. These features were developed and validated by MoniCardi, a spin-off from Tampere University specializing in cardiac monitoring with advanced time-series analysis methods.”

ZoneSense analysis is now available in the Suunto App for all Suunto customers who have trained with a heart rate belt. Live ZoneSense measurement can currently be done with the following Suunto watches: Suunto Race S, Suunto Race, Suunto 9 Peak Pro and Suunto Vertical – simply add a heart rate strap to your training and you’ll have access to real-time intensity tracking.

For more info about ZoneSense, go to suunto.com.

John Liang is the News Editor at DeeperBlue.com. He first got the diving bug while in High School in Cairo, Egypt, where he earned his PADI Open Water Diver certification in the Red Sea off the Sinai Peninsula. Since then, John has dived in a volcanic lake in Guatemala, among white-tipped sharks off the Pacific Coast of Costa Rica, and other places including a pool in Las Vegas helping to break the world record for the largest underwater press conference.

