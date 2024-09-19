Suunto Ocean Dive Computer To Integrate ‘ZoneSense’ Technology ‘Later This Year’

If you’re in training for a freediving competition, the folks at Suunto have introduced a new technology that measures your exercise intensity.

Suunto this week unveiled a new innovation called “ZoneSense” that can detect one’s exercise intensity, with the Suunto Ocean dive computer scheduled to get it “later this year,” according to the company:

“ZoneSense uses novel heart rate variability (HRV) features to accurately detect exercise intensity, giving athletes real-time insights into their training. These features were developed and validated by MoniCardi, a spin-off from Tampere University specializing in cardiac monitoring with advanced time-series analysis methods.”

ZoneSense analysis is now available in the Suunto App for all Suunto customers who have trained with a heart rate belt. Live ZoneSense measurement can currently be done with the following Suunto watches: Suunto Race S, Suunto Race, Suunto 9 Peak Pro and Suunto Vertical – simply add a heart rate strap to your training and you’ll have access to real-time intensity tracking.

For more info about ZoneSense, go to suunto.com.