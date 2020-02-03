Suunto has teamed up with legendary diver, explorer and author Jill Heinerth to create an educational video series.

The new series, titled “Dive In,” provides divers with easy-to-digest lessons to better understand various dive topics including computer algorithms, dive safety, and decompression theory.

So far, two episodes of the series have aired on Youtube, with Episode one covering the topic of physiology, while episode two covers the basics of decompression.

The video series is ideal for any diver who wants to gain a better understanding of dive theory or needs a quick refresher. Or even to be used as a teaching aid by instructors.

You can check out episode one below.