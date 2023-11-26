Sunday, November 26, 2023
The Breathhold & Brew DEMA Industry Party 2023 in Photos

Stephan Whelan
By Stephan Whelan

The DeeperBlue.com Breathhold & Brew DEMA Industry Party 2023
The DeeperBlue.com “Breathhold & Brew” Industry Party at DEMA Show 2023 in New Orleans was an outstanding success.  After the original generally available tickets sold out in an incredible 9 minutes, they were suddenly the hottest tickets at the DEMA Show.

Nearly 200 professionals from all over the industry spent 3 hours networking and enjoying themselves at the Crescent City Brewery in the heart of the French Quarter.

Breathhold & Brew Party 2023

There was fun to be had with a scavenger hunt for items hidden around the room, resulting in prizes from sponsor Fourth Element, including several of their new Seeker Masks.

The teamDB volunteers helped keep the event running smoothly, and it couldn’t have happened without the sponsorship and support of Dirty Dozen Expeditions/Productions, Fourth Element, and Oceaner Freediving.

There was also an afterparty on Bourbon St that many of the party attendees decided to continue the fun at, as well as being joined by many additional attendees who couldn’t secure tickets.  There was dancing in the streets and a fantastic positive energy from everyone who came until the early hours (and a few sore heads the next day).

A selection of photos from the evening are in the gallery below:

Stephan is the Founder of DeeperBlue.com. His passion for the underwater world started at 8 years old with a try-dive in a hotel pool on holiday that soon formulated into a lifelong love affair with the oceans. In 1996 he set up DeeperBlue.com and has grown the site to be the most popular diving website and community in the world.

