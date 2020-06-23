Thursday, June 25, 2020
The DeeperBlue Podcast Launches Today

Stephan Whelan
By Stephan Whelan

-

Welcome To The DeeperBlue Podcast
We’re very excited to announce that after months of preparation we are launching the DeeperBlue Podcast today.

It is available right now via Apple PodcastSpotifyStitcherGoogle Podcast, or wherever you get your podcasts.

The 30-minute magazine-format podcast is your weekly guide to everything happening around the world… underwater.  Whether this is Scuba Diving, Freediving, Dive Travel, or Ocean Advocacy.

We will cover all the latest underwater news, trends, equipment, and events happening all around the world. We’ll talk to THE most interesting people in the dive world, from world-famous underwater pioneers to fearless modern explorers.

We’ll discuss the latest in diving innovations from the people who created them…  athletes pushing the limits of what we think humans can do underwater…. and we’ll speak to people leading the efforts to preserve and protect the oceans we love.

We’ll cover all aspects of the traveling it takes to get to the dive spots we love, from undiscovered dive spot recommendations to epic exotic resorts and tropical islands in sun-washed waters.

And finally, we will give you our honest opinions and intelligent, unvarnished commentaries on what we think is important in the dive world.

You’ll quickly understand that we give you the best thirty minutes about getting underwater every single week.

Interested to hear more?

You can find out more on our dedicated DeeperBlue Podcast site, or subscribe via Apple Podcast, Spotify, Stitcher, Google Podcast, or wherever you get your podcasts.

Stephan Whelanhttps://www.deeperblue.com
Stephan is the Founder of DeeperBlue.com. His passion for the underwater world started at 8 years-old with a try-dive in a hotel pool on holiday that soon formulated into a lifelong love affair with the oceans. In 1996 he set up DeeperBlue.com and helped grow the site to be one of the largest diving websites around today.

