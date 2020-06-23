The DeeperBlue Podcast Launches Today

We’re very excited to announce that after months of preparation we are launching the DeeperBlue Podcast today.

It is available right now via Apple Podcast, Spotify, Stitcher, Google Podcast, or wherever you get your podcasts.

The 30-minute magazine-format podcast is your weekly guide to everything happening around the world… underwater. Whether this is Scuba Diving, Freediving, Dive Travel, or Ocean Advocacy.

We will cover all the latest underwater news, trends, equipment, and events happening all around the world. We’ll talk to THE most interesting people in the dive world, from world-famous underwater pioneers to fearless modern explorers.

We’ll discuss the latest in diving innovations from the people who created them… athletes pushing the limits of what we think humans can do underwater…. and we’ll speak to people leading the efforts to preserve and protect the oceans we love.

We’ll cover all aspects of the traveling it takes to get to the dive spots we love, from undiscovered dive spot recommendations to epic exotic resorts and tropical islands in sun-washed waters.

And finally, we will give you our honest opinions and intelligent, unvarnished commentaries on what we think is important in the dive world.

You’ll quickly understand that we give you the best thirty minutes about getting underwater every single week.

Interested to hear more?

You can find out more on our dedicated DeeperBlue Podcast site, or subscribe via Apple Podcast, Spotify, Stitcher, Google Podcast, or wherever you get your podcasts.