The Deepest Dive in Antarctica Reveals a Sea Floor Teeming With Life

This week’s video is from OceanX.

No one really knows what’s in the deep ocean in Antarctica. Now we have the technology to reach into the ocean depths, OceanX accompanied scientist and deep-sea explorer Jon Copley and became the first to descend to 1000 meters underwater in Antarctica for BBC documentary Blue Planet II. The exotic creatures we found there will astonish you.

What is Video of the Week brought to you by Paralenz? Every week we bring you some of the most epic videos about diving from around the world whether that is Freediving, Scuba Diving, Snorkelling, or Spearfishing. We’re proud to showcase both amateur and professional videos alike.

Got a great video to share? Send us your video today here

We also recommend that you use Paralenz Dive Camera to capture amazing underwater footage. Groundbreaking new features and the tough, durable design, makes the Paralenz Dive Camera a favorite by experts and novices in all dive communities, from the commercial technical diver to the occasional holiday underwater explorer. You can get yours today at Paralenz.com.