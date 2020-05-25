Monday, May 25, 2020
Video Of The Week

The Deepest Dive in Antarctica Reveals a Sea Floor Teeming With Life

By DeeperBlue.com

-

751
0

This week’s video is from OceanX.

No one really knows what’s in the deep ocean in Antarctica. Now we have the technology to reach into the ocean depths, OceanX accompanied scientist and deep-sea explorer Jon Copley and became the first to descend to 1000 meters underwater in Antarctica for BBC documentary Blue Planet II. The exotic creatures we found there will astonish you.

