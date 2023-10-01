Toucan Diving Announces Upgraded Dive Boat

Toucan Diving has announced its new and improved SILVER SURFER dive vessel is now operational and taking divers.

Toucan Diving is located at the Plaza Beach and Dive Resort in Bonaire and now operates a fleet of four dive boats. Features of the SILVER SURFER include:

36ft/11.5m long

Space for 24 divers and crew.

Powered by twin 300 Mercury Sea Pro engines.

A top speed of 16 knots.

The new vessel now allows divers to do extended-reach trips around the island.

Commenting on the new vessel, Hagen Wegerer, the operations manager for Plaza Marina and Toucan Diving Watersports, stated:

“The SILVER SURFER is highly versatile. Divers can enter the water from the front or side of the boat. We are also able to accommodate drift divers and part of our concept now allows for adaptive divers with a special harness design.”

You can find out more information here.