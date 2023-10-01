Sunday, October 1, 2023
Toucan Diving Announces Upgraded Dive Boat

Sam Helmy
By Sam Helmy

-

Toucan Diving's Refurbished SILVER SURFER Dive Boat
Toucan Diving's Refurbished SILVER SURFER Dive Boat

Toucan Diving has announced its new and improved SILVER SURFER dive vessel is now operational and taking divers.

Toucan Diving is located at the Plaza Beach and Dive Resort in Bonaire and now operates a fleet of four dive boats. Features of the SILVER SURFER include:

  • 36ft/11.5m long
  • Space for 24 divers and crew.
  • Powered by twin 300 Mercury Sea Pro engines.
  • A top speed of 16 knots.

The new vessel now allows divers to do extended-reach trips around the island.

Commenting on the new vessel, Hagen Wegerer, the operations manager for Plaza Marina and Toucan Diving Watersports, stated:

“The SILVER SURFER is highly versatile. Divers can enter the water from the front or side of the boat. We are also able to accommodate drift divers and part of our concept now allows for adaptive divers with a special harness design.”

You can find out more information here.

SourceDiveNewsWire
Sam Helmy
Sam Helmyhttps://www.deeperblue.com
Sam Helmy is a TDI/SDI Instructor Trainer, and PADI Staff and Trimix Instructor. Diving for 28 years, a dive pro for 14, I have traveled extensively chasing my passion for diving. I am passionate about everything diving, with a keen interest in exploration, Sharks and big stuff, Photography and Decompression theory. Diving is definitely the one and only passion that has stayed with me my whole life! Sam is a Staff Writer for DeeperBlue.com

DeeperBlue.com is the World’s Largest Community dedicated to FreedivingScuba Diving, Ocean Advocacy, and Diving Travel.

We’ve been dedicated to bringing you the freshest news, features, and discussions from around the underwater world since 1996.

