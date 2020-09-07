Turks & Caicos Reef Fund And Aggressor Adventures Team Up

To help conserve local reefs, the Turks & Caicos Reef Fund have teamed up with live aboard company Aggressor Adventures to conduct surveys and restoration work on various local reefs.

A team from Aggressor and Turks & Caicos Reef Fund recently spent several days at sea conducting mapping surveys, monitoring, and working with nursery “Coral Ladders.” The team selected 16 coral colonies around the islands for disease treatment and further monitoring.

According to TCRF Project Manager and Trip Leader Alizee Zimmermann:

“This was an amazingly productive and fun trip that gave us the opportunity to complete a great deal of work in a very short period of time.”

Additionally, Aggressor Adventures CEO Wayne Brown stated:

“As a company with a focus on sustainability, we are pleased to partner with the Turks & Caicos Reef Fund and help support the import conservation work they do locally to protect their beautiful coral reefs that we all love to dive.”

The work not only includes team members; Aggressor guests can also volunteer to help conduct the work to protect and conserve the reefs around the islands.

You can find out more information here, or check out a video of the work below.