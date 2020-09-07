Monday, September 7, 2020
Ocean

Turks & Caicos Reef Fund And Aggressor Adventures Team Up

By Sam Helmy

-

To help conserve local reefs, the Turks & Caicos Reef Fund have teamed up with live aboard company Aggressor Adventures to conduct surveys and restoration work on various local reefs.

A team from Aggressor and Turks & Caicos Reef Fund recently spent several days at sea conducting mapping surveys, monitoring, and working with nursery “Coral Ladders.”  The team selected 16 coral colonies around the islands for disease treatment and further monitoring.

According to TCRF Project Manager and Trip Leader Alizee Zimmermann:

“This was an amazingly productive and fun trip that gave us the opportunity to complete a great deal of work in a very short period of time.”

Additionally, Aggressor Adventures CEO Wayne Brown stated:

“As a company with a focus on sustainability, we are pleased to partner with the Turks & Caicos Reef Fund and help support the import conservation work they do locally to protect their beautiful coral reefs that we all love to dive.”

The work not only includes team members; Aggressor guests can also volunteer to help conduct the work to protect and conserve the reefs around the islands.

You can find out more information here, or check out a video of the work below.

SourceDiveNewsWire
Sam Helmyhttps://www.deeperblue.com
Sam Helmy is a TDI/SDI Instructor Trainer, and PADI Staff and Trimix Instructor. Diving for 28 years, a dive pro for 14, I have traveled extensively chasing my passion for diving. I am passionate about everything diving, with a keen interest in exploration, Sharks and big stuff, Photography and Decompression theory. Diving is definitely the one and only passion that has stayed with me my whole life!

