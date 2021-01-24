Under Ice in the Muskoka Lakes

This week’s video is from Geoff Coombs. A full-time photographer, cinematographer, and freediver based in Ontario, Canada who’s become known for his under ice visions and surreal seascapes from around the world.

This beautiful and cinematic short film shows him preparing for a dive in Muskoka Lakes in Ontario. The scenery is beautiful and you can almost feel the piercing cold as he disappears through the hole he’s just cut in the ice. While only limited freediving scenes in the film it’s beautifully put together and well worth the watch.

What is Video of the Week brought to you by Paralenz? Every week we bring you some of the most epic videos about diving from around the world whether that is Freediving, Scuba Diving, Snorkelling, or Spearfishing. We’re proud to showcase both amateur and professional videos alike.

