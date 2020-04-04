This week’s video is from global ocean community OceanX. One of the landmark moments in the documentary series Blue Planet II was the world’s first manned submersible dive 1000 meters below the surface in Antarctica. Waiting in the water in full Scuba gear to record that historic moment was Hugh Miller, who first started his career with the BBC over a decade ago when he was working at the local aquarium as a tour guide. In this behind-the-scenes video from Blue Planet II, follow Hugh as he negotiates freezing temperatures, leopard seals, and giant icebergs, all in search of the shot that will help humans understand the awesome beauty of our blue planet.

What is Video of the Week brought to you by Paralenz? Every week we bring you some of the most epic videos about diving from around the world whether that is Freediving, Scuba Diving, Snorkelling or Spearfishing. We’re proud to showcase both amateur and professional videos alike.

Got a great video to share? Send us your video today here

We also recommend that you use Paralenz Dive Camera to capture amazing underwater footage. Groundbreaking new features and the tough, durable design, makes the Paralenz Dive Camera a favorite by experts and novices in all dive communities, from the commercial technical diver to the occasional holiday underwater explorer. You can get yours today at Paralenz.com.