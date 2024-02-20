White Pearl Liveaboard Offering 15% Discount On Upcoming Maldives Trip

The folks who run the White Pearl liveaboard are offering a 15 percent discount as well as a free spa treatment for its upcoming Maldives trip in March.

The itinerary would be seven nights, from March 3 to March 10, and would cover the Central Atolls and South.

Here are some of the things passengers can look forward to:

1. “As the grandest and fastest superyacht in the Maldives, custom-built for divers, the M/Y White Pearl is an exceptional vessel measuring 56.4m (183ft), with 13 opulent rooms including 1 Master Suite, 2 Junior Cabins, and 10 Deluxe Cabins accommodating up to 26 guests. Our vessel has been hailed as phenomenal by countless divers from its luxury accommodations to its top-notch diving facilities, rest assured, comfort and safety are the top priority.

2. “White Pearl offers exclusive guided jet ski tours, safe and fun, taking the surface intervals to new heights as you zip across the waves, surrounded by breathtaking ocean views. With a bit of luck, you might find yourself gliding alongside groups of dolphins, playing with the waves created by the jet ski, within your arm’s reach.

3. “Elevating the dive experience, we’ve curated extra indulgences to delight your senses: fine dining on the upper deck, lively beach BBQ complete with upgraded seating for your comfort, and laid-back movie nights sinking into cozy bean bags.

4. “Prepare your taste buds for a culinary journey like no other. From delectable Japanese cuisine to an array of Asian flavors, our onboard chefs expertly craft a diverse menu that will tantalize your palate and elevate your dining experience.

5. “In March, the Maldives transforms into a serene paradise with its tranquil, crystal-clear waters resembling sheets of glass. Beneath the surface, visibility is unparalleled, allowing for mesmerizing encounters with marine life. This idyllic setting creates the perfect backdrop for spotting dolphins playfully leaping out of the water, adding a layer of magic joy to your surface intervals!

6. “An unforgettable itinerary that combines the wonders of the south with vibrant corals and jaw-dropping pelagic encounters, with the captivating central atolls. Explore the renowned dive sites like Kandooma Thila, patrolled by grey reef sharks and chances are high that you will find schooling eagle rays, turtles, and colorful reef fish covering the entire reef.

For more info, go to www.pearlfleet.org.