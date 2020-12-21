Zublu And The Future of Diving Holidays

The dive holiday platform Zublu illustrates why liveaboard diving will be the “new normal” for diving holidays.

In a well-thought-out piece, the company highlights several reasons why a liveaboard trip will be the future of dive vacations in a post-COVID-19 world. Key points from the article include:

Multiple Diving Destinations- due to the distance that can be covered, you get to explore a much larger area than when being land-based.

Easier Social Isolation- being on a boat, it is much easier to observe social distancing regulations and stay safe.

Extended Itineraries and Quick Trips- the flexibility of liveaboards means that you can choose from quick trips or extended itineraries.

Safe Adventures for Everyone- most liveaboards today have multiple options for non-divers so that they can take part in other water sports, including snorkeling, paddleboarding, and much more.

If you have a big group or large family, the option of a private charter exists so that the entire liveaboard is one large bubble.

Outstanding value- when you factor in the cost of accommodation and food and drink, as well as diving, then liveaboard pricing can be very attractive, especially with eh deep discounts offered at the moment.

You can find out more about Zublu here.