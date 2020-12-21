Saturday, January 9, 2021
Diving Travel

Zublu And The Future of Diving Holidays

By Sam Helmy

-

liveaboard Similan Islands Andaman Sea-Thailand Photograph by dachalan
The dive holiday platform Zublu illustrates why liveaboard diving will be the “new normal” for diving holidays.

In a well-thought-out piece, the company highlights several reasons why a liveaboard trip will be the future of dive vacations in a post-COVID-19 world. Key points from the article include:

  • Multiple Diving Destinations- due to the distance that can be covered, you get to explore a much larger area than when being land-based.
  • Easier Social Isolation- being on a boat, it is much easier to observe social distancing regulations and stay safe.
  • Extended Itineraries and Quick Trips- the flexibility of liveaboards means that you can choose from quick trips or extended itineraries.
  • Safe Adventures for Everyone- most liveaboards today have multiple options for non-divers so that they can take part in other water sports, including snorkeling, paddleboarding, and much more.
  • If you have a big group or large family, the option of a private charter exists so that the entire liveaboard is one large bubble.
  • Outstanding value- when you factor in the cost of accommodation and food and drink, as well as diving, then liveaboard pricing can be very attractive, especially with eh deep discounts offered at the moment.

You can find out more about Zublu here.

Sam Helmyhttps://www.deeperblue.com
Sam Helmy is a TDI/SDI Instructor Trainer, and PADI Staff and Trimix Instructor. Diving for 28 years, a dive pro for 14, I have traveled extensively chasing my passion for diving. I am passionate about everything diving, with a keen interest in exploration, Sharks and big stuff, Photography and Decompression theory. Diving is definitely the one and only passion that has stayed with me my whole life!

