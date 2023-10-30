2025 World Games To Include Freediving As Part Of Its Program

The 2025 World Games in Chengdu, China will include dynamic freediving and para-freediving as part of its athletic program, according to the World Underwater Federation (CMAS).

The 12th edition of the World Games will take place between August 7 to 17, 2025, and Freediving and Para-Freediving will join Finswimming and 35 other sports. 2025 will only see four para sports represented.

As the IWGA sports director explained in a recent interview, according to CMAS:

“What is important for the IWGA is that Para-competitions are not separate events. They are included in the edition of the World Games like any other sport or discipline.”

Consequently, three underwater sports will participate in this upcoming athletic event, and CMAS athletes will participate in the competitions among 5000 other athletes.

All national federations hac begun making team selections, according to CMAS.

The first selective competition in Para-Freediving will take place on November 18th, 2023 at the World Championship in Lignano Sabbiadoro, Italy.

Finswimming and Freediving selections will be made during World Championships and World Cups in 2024, according to CMAS:

“Competent committees are working to finalize the program and the selection procedures.”