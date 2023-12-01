AIDA: Competitors Were Clean At 2023 Limassol Depth World Championship

AIDA has announced that all the doping tests conducted during the 2023 Depth World Freediving Championship in Limassol, Cyprus came back negative.

The organization administered 50 tests throughout the competition, including the newly crowned AIDA World Record holders.

Beginning in August 2023, AIDA has worked with Clean Games, an independent anti-doping entity endorsed by the World Anti-Doping Agency as well as AIDA’s anti-doping manager, Prof. Nina Dikic.

Further, AIDA has outlined the following initiatives:

Update all AIDA documents and procedures to meet WADA standards and begin the process of becoming a WADA signatory. Certify the first AIDA Doping Officers by the end of the year. Introduce online anti-doping education for athletes, specifically for freediving.

Additionally, AIDA unveiled its new dedicated webpage for anti-doping information. The platform will help competitors to verify whether medications or supplements contain substances listed on the official WADA ban roster.

“For any upcoming competitions, AIDA recommends athletes taking medications or supplements to check regularly with their doctor to see if they are on any updated lists of prohibited substances. Additionally, all requests for therapeutic use exemption must be sent to AIDA before any competition with proper medical documentation.”

For more info, check out the new anti-doping webpage at aidainternational.org.