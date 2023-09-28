AIDA Depth World Championship 2023 Day 6: Petar Klovar Sets New Men’s FIM World Record

Croatia’s Petar Klovar set a new men’s world record in the Free Immersion (FIM) discipline on Day 6 of the AIDA Depth World Championships off Limassol, Cyprus.

Klovar’s World Record

Klovar successfully dove to 135m/443ft, securing the gold medal (pending doping results, of course) and surpassing Russian Alexey Molchanov’s previous record of 133m/436ft set two months ago at the Vertical Blue competition.

Klovar’s countryman Vitomir Maricic earned a silver with his dive to 123m/404ft (although he drew a yellow card for not grabbing the tag at his target depth of 124m/407ft).

France’s Abdelatif Alouach took home the bronze with his dive to 116m/381ft.

National Records

A total of nine national men’s FIM records were set on Day 6.

Oman’s Omar Al Ghailani successfully dove to 106m/348ft.

The UK’s Gary McGrath got a white card for his dive to 103m/338ft.

Thailand’s Vootipong Limpanitivat dove to 92m/302ft.

Israel’s Tom Peled dove to 87ft/285ft.

Cyprus’s Alexandros Polemitis and Hungary’s Marcell Bago both dove to 70m/230ft.

Serbia’s Nemanja Randjic dove to 65m/213ft.

Latvia’s Deniss Lindovers dove to 62m/203ft.

Morocco’s Anas Chair dove to 61m/200ft, adding a second national record following his Constant Weight No Fins achievement on Day 2.

Depth Challenges

Not everyone with a record in their sights got what they wanted, though.

Taiwan’s Jay Ku was gunning for a 109m/356ft Continental Record, but had to turn back at 96m/315ft and drew a red card for an incorrect surface protocol.

Germany’s Jan Knutzen had a 102m/335ft national record dive in mind, but turned back at the 73m/240ft mark.

Iran’s Amin Jadidi Fighan dove to 90m/295ft but drew a red card for blacking out after surfacing.

Results

Check out the full results along with the video replay below.

(Featured Image credit: Molchanovs/Facebook)