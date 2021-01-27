Alejandro Lemus Sets Freshwater CMAS Variable Weight World Record

Mexican freediver Alejandro Lemus this past weekend set a new freshwater CMAS world record in the Variable Weight (VWT) discipline in the Yucatan Peninsula.

Lemus dove via sled to 94 meters (308.4 feet) and swam back to the surface with a monofin, exceeding by 12 meters (39 feet) the record he set the previous day in the Cenote Ucil.

His attempt was overseen by two CMAS judges: Colombian Jaime Moreno and Australian Cris McKay.

Check out a video of his world record dive below.