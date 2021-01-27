Alejandro Lemus Sets Freshwater CMAS Variable Weight World Record

Mexican freediver Alejandro Lemus this past weekend set a new freshwater CMAS world record in the Variable Weight (VWT) discipline in the Yucatan Peninsula.
Lemus dove via sled to 94 meters (308.4 feet) and swam back to the surface with a monofin, exceeding by 12 meters (39 feet) the record he set the previous day in the Cenote Ucil.
His attempt was overseen by two CMAS judges: Colombian Jaime Moreno and Australian Cris McKay.
Check out a video of his world record dive below.
CMAS WORLD RECORD ATTEMPT VWT FRESH WATER YUCATÁN MÉXICO
¡Otro di?a histo?rico, para el deporte subacua?tico de Me?xico y por segundo día se escribe una marca para el deporte de la apnea en México al batir de nuevo un record mundial de apnea CMAS en las ancestrales aguas Mayas de un cenote en el bello estado de Yucata?n! Acompa?n?enme al Xibalba? vamos al fondo! New World Record CMAS fresh water VWT -94mSecretari?a de Fomento Turi?stico, Gobierno del Estado de Yucata?n, Fundacio?n Bepensa, Paparazzi Valladolid, Instituto del Deporte del Estado de Yucata?n, Bonassi, Salvimar, Alemanni sub, Octopus Freediving FMAS CMAS FREEDIVING #CenotesRiquezaMX#LemusYucata?n#Me?xicoOrgullo2021#MysticWaters#WorldRecordMexico#yucatanescolor @lemusunderwaterschool @bonassi.official @sefotur_yuc @gobiernoyucatan @ideyoficial @fmas.org.mx @cmasfreediving @cmasamerica @fundacionbepensa @octopus_freediving @salvimar.official @sdsyucatan @alemanniteam @yucatanturismo
Posted by Alejandro Lemus on Sunday, January 24, 2021