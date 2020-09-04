Saturday, September 5, 2020
Scuba Diving

Amphi Scooter Crowdfunding Campaign Announced

Amphi Scooter Crowdfunding Campaign Announced 1
By Sam Helmy

-

the Amphi underwater scooter
the Amphi underwater scooter

The folks who built the Amphi, the first hands-free underwater scooter, have started a crowdfunding campaign to raise US$15,000 (~12,670 Euros) to finalize the development and produce the first batch of Amphi scooters.

The user can choose to use their own muscles for propulsion, or the scooter, or both. When using both modes, the scooter smartly detects the power of the user’s kick and adjusts its power to maintain a smooth uniform speed through the water.

Due to its hands-free use and its location on the feet, the Amphi allows the user to feel totally at home in the water. The device is the brainchild of Dr. Marek Swoboda, a perpetual inventor with a Ph.D. in Biomedical Engineering and a masters degree in Physics.

You can find the Amphi crowdfunding campaign here, or check out a video of the Amphi in action below.

(Remember: This is a crowdfunding campaign, so you are helping to fund the development of a project, but not a finished product. Please make sure you research the project before spending any money.)

Amphi Scooter Crowdfunding Campaign Announced 3
Sam Helmyhttps://www.deeperblue.com
Sam Helmy is a TDI/SDI Instructor Trainer, and PADI Staff and Trimix Instructor. Diving for 28 years, a dive pro for 14, I have traveled extensively chasing my passion for diving. I am passionate about everything diving, with a keen interest in exploration, Sharks and big stuff, Photography and Decompression theory. Diving is definitely the one and only passion that has stayed with me my whole life!

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

CONNECT WITH US

298,145FansLike
68,054FollowersFollow
2,475FollowersFollow
20,631FollowersFollow
25,220FollowersFollow

WHO IS DEEPERBLUE.COM

DeeperBlue.com is the World’s Largest Community dedicated to FreedivingScuba Diving, Ocean Advocacy, and Diving Travel.

We’ve been dedicated to bringing you the freshest news, features, and discussions from around the underwater world since 1996.

POPULAR POSTS THIS WEEK

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

ISSN 1469-865X | Copyright © 1996 - 2020 deeperblue.net limited. Use of this site is governed by the User Agreement, Privacy Policy and Disclosure Policy.

Contact us: [email protected]

FOLLOW US