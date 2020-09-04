Amphi Scooter Crowdfunding Campaign Announced

The folks who built the Amphi, the first hands-free underwater scooter, have started a crowdfunding campaign to raise US$15,000 (~12,670 Euros) to finalize the development and produce the first batch of Amphi scooters.

The user can choose to use their own muscles for propulsion, or the scooter, or both. When using both modes, the scooter smartly detects the power of the user’s kick and adjusts its power to maintain a smooth uniform speed through the water.

Due to its hands-free use and its location on the feet, the Amphi allows the user to feel totally at home in the water. The device is the brainchild of Dr. Marek Swoboda, a perpetual inventor with a Ph.D. in Biomedical Engineering and a masters degree in Physics.

You can find the Amphi crowdfunding campaign here, or check out a video of the Amphi in action below.

(Remember: This is a crowdfunding campaign, so you are helping to fund the development of a project, but not a finished product. Please make sure you research the project before spending any money.)