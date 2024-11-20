Bikini Atoll Expeditions Are Back! Dirty Dozen Expeditions Revives Plans for 2028

Earlier this year, Dirty Dozen Expeditions shared the heart-wrenching news that their iconic expeditions to Bikini Atoll would cease after 2026. This announcement left the global dive community in disbelief, as Bikini Atoll is a bucket-list destination for wreck diving enthusiasts and underwater adventurers.

But exciting news emerged at the DEMA Show 2024 in Las Vegas, where the DDE team, led by Aron Arngrimsson, revealed a surprising turn of events: After overwhelming demand from divers worldwide and extensive discussions with their local partners, Bikini Atoll expeditions are likely to make a triumphant return in 2028.

Why Bikini Atoll is a Diver’s Dream

Nestled in the Pacific Ocean’s Marshall Islands, Bikini Atoll is a UNESCO World Heritage Site and an underwater museum of history. Its depths hold an unparalleled collection of World War II wrecks, including aircraft carriers, battleships, and submarines — many resting undisturbed since the atomic tests of the 1940s and 1950s.

Exploring these wrecks is a surreal dive into history surrounded by pristine marine life. Dirty Dozen Expeditions has been at the forefront of providing divers with safe and extraordinary access to this legendary site.

Don’t Miss Out

With only limited spaces available, now is the time to plan ahead and secure your place in diving history. Check out current expedition dates now on the website here.

Bikini Atoll expedition prices start from US$9350/~€8820/~£7372.

For potential expeditions in 2028, secure your spot with a risk-free, refundable deposit of $500/~€472/~£395.

For more information and bookings, visit Dirty Dozen Expeditions.