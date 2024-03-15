Black Pearl Explorer Receives Upgraded Staterooms

Explorer Ventures and the Pearl Fleet have announced that the live aboard vessel Black Pearl Explorer has now received new, upgraded staterooms.

The vessel, which operates in the waters off Palau, now has Queen Masters and Deluxe Seaview staterooms.

The new cabins ensure that divers will receive the highest standard of service as they explore the stunning waters in and around Palau on the vessels’ 7- and 10-night itineraries.

The upgraded rooms feature enhanced storage options, and now they can choose from the following rooms aboard the Black Pearl Explorer:

Upper Deck: a choice of two Master Seaview Staterooms equipped with queen size beds.

a choice of two Master Seaview Staterooms equipped with queen size beds. Main Deck: Four Seaview Staterooms, which can be configured as twins or as a queen.

Commenting on the new staterooms, Explorer Ventures President Clay McCardell stated:

“These stateroom enhancements mark our commitment to providing unparalleled experiences for our guests aboard all vessels in our fleet.”

For more info, go to explorerventures.com.