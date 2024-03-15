Friday, March 15, 2024
Black Pearl Explorer Receives Upgraded Staterooms

Sam Helmy
By Sam Helmy

Black Pearl Explorer Diving in Palau
Explorer Ventures and the Pearl Fleet have announced that the live aboard vessel Black Pearl Explorer has now received new, upgraded staterooms.

The vessel, which operates in the waters off Palau, now has Queen Masters and Deluxe Seaview staterooms.

The new cabins ensure that divers will receive the highest standard of service as they explore the stunning waters in and around Palau on the vessels’ 7- and 10-night itineraries.

The upgraded rooms feature enhanced storage options, and now they can choose from the following rooms aboard the Black Pearl Explorer:

  • Upper Deck: a choice of two Master Seaview Staterooms equipped with queen size beds.
  • Main Deck: Four Seaview Staterooms, which can be configured as twins or as a queen.

Commenting on the new staterooms, Explorer Ventures President Clay McCardell stated:

“These stateroom enhancements mark our commitment to providing unparalleled experiences for our guests aboard all vessels in our fleet.”

For more info, go to explorerventures.com.

Source: DiveNewsWire
Sam Helmy is a TDI/SDI Instructor Trainer, and PADI Staff and Trimix Instructor. Diving for 28 years, a dive pro for 14, I have traveled extensively chasing my passion for diving. I am passionate about everything diving, with a keen interest in exploration, Sharks and big stuff, Photography and Decompression theory. Diving is definitely the one and only passion that has stayed with me my whole life! Sam is a Staff Writer for DeeperBlue.com

