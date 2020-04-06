Caladan Oceanic has conducted an expedition to the deepest points of the Red Sea.

The expedition and dives were conducted in cooperation with the King Abdullah University of Science & Technology (KAUST).

During the expedition, repetitive dives were made to the Suakin Trough at a depth of 2,777 m/9,111 ft.

In addition to diving the Red Sea’s deepest point, the expedition also dove the scientifically important Kerbit Deep at 1,470 m/4,823 ft which is home to large brine lakes about 10m/30ft deep.

According to the Director of the KAUST Core Labs and Research Infrastructure Justin Mynar:

“We are so excited about the collaboration between Caladan Oceanic and KAUST and even more proud that our very own Mohammed Aljahdali is the first Saudi to reach the deepest point in the Red Sea…In order to protect this important resource, we need to understand it, and partnering with Victor [Vescovo] has given us the opportunity to observe and sample the deepest and most inaccessible regions like never before.”

You can find out more information here or check out a video of the expedition below.