JBL Spearguns has announced the introduction of its Shaka Roller Polespear.

The new spear is the most powerful the company has ever produced and features the following:

New 4″ Harpoon Slip-Tip with 11/32″ injector rod.

A pre-tensioned 9/16″ (14mm) Nitro Band with COMPOUND X.

RF hand strap and self-lubricating roller.

All carbon unidirectional design.

6mm male adapter of conventional male spearheads.

Travel case

You can get more info on the Shaka Roller Polsespear here.