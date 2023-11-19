Sunday, November 19, 2023
Salvimar Showcases New Wetsuits At DEMA Show 2023

Nola Schoder
-

Salvimar at DEMA Show 2023
Salvimar is showing off their new 2-piece freediving and spearfishing wetsuits at DEMA Show this year.

The suits feature an ultrastretch open-cell neoprene with an integrated hood and high-waist pants. They have a loading nonstick finish in the chest, as well as a beavertail style with double clips, which are replaceable.

The wetsuits come in three models for women: The Seawalker Lady has a blue color theme that comes in thicknesses of 1.5mm, 3mm and 5mm with respective prices of US$342, $354 and $399 (~€315, €326, €368).

Other features of the Seawalker Lady include:

  • Exterior material: ultra – SPANDEX elastic Salvimar Camo
  • Ultra elastic lining + Neoprene Q-FOAM
  • Interior material: Q-FOAM open cell neoprene
  • Guards and reinforcement on torso and knees
  • Double GBS cross seam for maximum strength and seal
  • Beavertail seal
  • CRSS (Camo Round Seal System) external trim on wrists, ankles, face and waist

The Scales variation is offered in 5mm in sizes from XS to XXL at $458 (~€422). The Seawalker Lady Black version is available in 3.5mm and 5mm thicknesses in sizes ranging from XS to XXL and retailing from $290-$320 (~€267-€295).

The Krypsis Scales is the men’s version ranging from XS to XXL and will sell for $459 (~€423).

For more info, go to salvimar.com to access the company’s latest buyer’s guide.

