Salvimar Showcases New Wetsuits At DEMA Show 2023

Salvimar is showing off their new 2-piece freediving and spearfishing wetsuits at DEMA Show this year.

The suits feature an ultrastretch open-cell neoprene with an integrated hood and high-waist pants. They have a loading nonstick finish in the chest, as well as a beavertail style with double clips, which are replaceable.

The wetsuits come in three models for women: The Seawalker Lady has a blue color theme that comes in thicknesses of 1.5mm, 3mm and 5mm with respective prices of US$342, $354 and $399 (~€315, €326, €368).

Other features of the Seawalker Lady include:

Exterior material: ultra – SPANDEX elastic Salvimar Camo

Ultra elastic lining + Neoprene Q-FOAM

Interior material: Q-FOAM open cell neoprene

Guards and reinforcement on torso and knees

Double GBS cross seam for maximum strength and seal

Beavertail seal

CRSS (Camo Round Seal System) external trim on wrists, ankles, face and waist

The Scales variation is offered in 5mm in sizes from XS to XXL at $458 (~€422). The Seawalker Lady Black version is available in 3.5mm and 5mm thicknesses in sizes ranging from XS to XXL and retailing from $290-$320 (~€267-€295).

The Krypsis Scales is the men’s version ranging from XS to XXL and will sell for $459 (~€423).

For more info, go to salvimar.com to access the company’s latest buyer’s guide.