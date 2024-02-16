Decathlon/Easybreath and OCEAN REEF Issue Joint Statement On Full-Face Masks

While full-face snorkeling masks in recent years have exploded in popularity, questions have been raised over their efficacy.

In December 2021, the Divers Alert Network held a webinar to discuss their research on the mask’s efficacy. In their overview, DAN said:

“At first these products were made by a small number of reputable manufacturers, but there is now a broad spectrum of designs of varying quality and no regulation of testing or function. Despite their prevalence, few formal studies have assessed these devices.”

Decathlon/Easybreath and OCEAN REEF recently issued a joint statement to address the numerous pieces of information surrounding the Easybreath full-face snorkeling mask.

“OCEAN REEF remains committed to producing high-quality, safe, and well-engineered products. These products come with comprehensive explanations and evidence-based guidance on how to engage with aquatic environments responsibly and cautiously, emphasizing the importance of respecting ecosystems that one needs to build experience for, before expecting to mostly control.”

The statement aims to address some of the “misinformation” and “inaccuracies” that have surrounded the product over the years. The full statement is below.

“In 2007, DECATHLON set itself the challenge to revolutionize the practice of snorkeling, which was perceived as difficult and uncomfortable due to the combined use of a mask and a snorkel. The goal was ambitious: to allow users to see and breathe in water as easily as they do on land.

After evaluating various technical solutions and testing them over many years, DECATHLON’s design and development teams conceived a full-face snorkeling mask with an integrated snorkel, thus allowing for a panoramic view while breathing naturally through both nose and mouth, without fogging.

In 2011, DECATHLON faced some technological challenges that it could not overcome alone, lacking the necessary experience in-house. DECATHLON then decided to collaborate with OCEAN REEF GROUP – recognized as a world leader in full-face diving masks with integrated regulators, underwater communicators, and protective gas masks – to continue the development of the EASYBREATH project, as OCEAN REEF possessed the essential skills and know-how to achieve the set goal.

Two years of rich and fruitful collaboration between DECATHLON and OCEAN REEF GROUP allowed the technical development of the Easybreath mask to be completed and successfully introduced to the global market in 2014.

A true revolution in the snorkeling market, the EASYBREATH mask was an immediate success, quickly becoming an iconic product for snorkeling practice and a symbol of innovation. DECATHLON’s analytical knowledge of the market and its ability to innovate and design desirable products, always focused on customer satisfaction, combined with the engineering expertise of OCEAN REEF GROUP, were essential in achieving this revolutionary result in the history of global diving.

Such a success story would not have been possible without the close and essential collaboration, in a relationship of trust, between the teams of OCEAN REEF GROUP and DECATHLON. DECATHLON and OCEAN REEF GROUP are pleased to have shared this common experience and are honored to have had such an influence on the underwater sports sector worldwide.”