Monday, August 3, 2020
Scuba Diving

Deptherapy Begins Planning For Its 2021 And 2022 Expeditions

By Sam Helmy

-

Deptherapy Programme Members Chris Ganley and Dan Phillips holding a quadrant used to measure coral on the Shinkoku Maru
Deptherapy Programme Members Chris Ganley and Dan Phillips holding a quadrant used to measure coral on the Shinkoku Maru

Deptherapy has begun its planning for the 2021 calendar of events in the wake of the COVID-19 crisis, which has scuppered the 2020 calendar.

So far, several events have been penciled in, including two Marine Ecology courses that were initially scheduled for 2020, but will now take place in 2021. The courses became possible after Deptherapy’s strategic partner, the Endeavor Fund, secured a grant from the Armed Forces Covenant Fund Trust (AFCFT) Positive Pathways program.

Following on in 2022, the participants will have the opportunity to join a 10-day liveaboard in the Red Sea to compare the marine life on two historical wrecks. Both the SS Thistlegorm and SS Turkia were sunk in 1942, so should present an excellent research opportunity.

The Maine Ecology courses will be run by Dr. Deborah McNeill and Guy Henderson of the Open Ocean Project.

Commenting on the courses, McNeill stated:

“I’m very excited about running these field courses for Deptherapy. The courses are designed to develop a specific set of scientific skills, but they also represent an excellent opportunity for team building. We’ve already made a promising start on the academics, and it will be brilliant to see these skills put into practice in the amazing classroom that is the Red Sea.”

 You can find out more about Deptherapy here.


Sam Helmy is a TDI/SDI Instructor Trainer, and PADI Staff and Trimix Instructor. Diving for 28 years, a dive pro for 14, I have traveled extensively chasing my passion for diving. I am passionate about everything diving, with a keen interest in exploration, Sharks and big stuff, Photography and Decompression theory. Diving is definitely the one and only passion that has stayed with me my whole life!

