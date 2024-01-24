Dive Worldwide Offering Last-Minute Socorro Island Liveaboard Deal

The folks at Dive Worldwide are offering a last-minute deal for a trip to Socorro Island off Mexico’s Baja Peninsula.

The company is offering £500/~US$634/~€585 off on the February 12th, 2024 departure aboard the 30-meter-/98-foot-long vessel Nautilus Under Sea.

The “Special Offer Price” covers:

12 days from £3,845pp (saving £500) including flights from the UK,

One night in a hotel,

Eight nights liveaboard,

Five days diving,

marine park fee,

tanks and weights and some transfers.

Socorro Island is home to manta rays, sharks, dolphins and humpback whales.

For full details go to diveworldwide.com.