Wednesday, January 24, 2024
Dive Worldwide Offering Last-Minute Socorro Island Liveaboard Deal

John Liang
By John Liang

-

Giant Oceanic Manta Ray, while diving in Socorro - a must while on a Mexico Liveaboard
The folks at Dive Worldwide are offering a last-minute deal for a trip to Socorro Island off Mexico’s Baja Peninsula.

The company is offering £500/~US$634/~€585 off on the February 12th, 2024 departure aboard the 30-meter-/98-foot-long vessel Nautilus Under Sea.

The “Special Offer Price” covers:

  • 12 days from £3,845pp (saving £500) including flights from the UK,
  • One night in a hotel,
  • Eight nights liveaboard,
  • Five days diving,
  • marine park fee,
  • tanks and weights and some transfers.

Socorro Island is home to manta rays, sharks, dolphins and humpback whales.

For full details go to diveworldwide.com.

John Lianghttps://www.deeperblue.com/
John Liang is the News Editor at DeeperBlue.com. He first got the diving bug while in High School in Cairo, Egypt, where he earned his PADI Open Water Diver certification in the Red Sea off the Sinai Peninsula. Since then, John has dived in a volcanic lake in Guatemala, among white-tipped sharks off the Pacific Coast of Costa Rica, and other places including a pool in Las Vegas helping to break the world record for the largest underwater press conference.

