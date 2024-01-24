Dive Worldwide Offering Last-Minute Socorro Island Liveaboard Deal

The folks at Dive Worldwide are offering a last-minute deal for a trip to Socorro Island off Mexico’s Baja Peninsula.
The company is offering £500/~US$634/~€585 off on the February 12th, 2024 departure aboard the 30-meter-/98-foot-long vessel Nautilus Under Sea.
The “Special Offer Price” covers:
- 12 days from £3,845pp (saving £500) including flights from the UK,
- One night in a hotel,
- Eight nights liveaboard,
- Five days diving,
- marine park fee,
- tanks and weights and some transfers.
Socorro Island is home to manta rays, sharks, dolphins and humpback whales.
For full details go to diveworldwide.com.