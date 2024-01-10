Wednesday, January 10, 2024
Dive Worldwide To Host Talks Exploring Dive Sites in Borneo and the Philippines

John Liang
By John Liang

Young female free diver explores a shipwreck in a shallow water in Apo reef, Philippines.
Dive Worldwide is hosting a pair of virtual talks on dive sites in Borneo and the Philippines in the coming weeks.

On January 11th from 7:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. British time, writer and photographer Simon Rogerson discusses details of his new Borneo Discovery tour. Explore the Derawan Archipelago, with rich, unspoiled marine biodiversity and the opportunity to dive in crystal clear waters, home to over 400 species of coral and 900 species of fish.

(Dive Worldwide is offering the 13-day Borneo Discovery tour from £3,495/~€4,063/~US$4,429, including 12 nights’ accommodation, most meals, 16 dives, wildlife excursions, transfers and services of tour leaders. It departs June 1st, 2024.)

On February 8th from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. British time, Ollie Mischo and Reiss Bush will talk about exploring the rich marine biodiversity of Dumaguete in the Philippines. The talk will explore some of the critters, fish and other species found in Dumaguete’s waters, and will delve into vital conservation and community projects underway in the area.

To book a spot on the Borneo chat, click here.

To book a spot on the Dumaguete talk, click here.

Both chats will take place on Zoom.

John Liang is the News Editor at DeeperBlue.com. He first got the diving bug while in High School in Cairo, Egypt, where he earned his PADI Open Water Diver certification in the Red Sea off the Sinai Peninsula. Since then, John has dived in a volcanic lake in Guatemala, among white-tipped sharks off the Pacific Coast of Costa Rica, and other places including a pool in Las Vegas helping to break the world record for the largest underwater press conference.

