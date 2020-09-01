Fake Scuba World Records, When Bikinis Become Illegal & How To Exit A Boat

The latest episode of the DeeperBlue Podcast is now available. The 30-minute magazine-format podcast is your weekly guide to everything happening around the world… underwater. Whether this is Scuba Diving, Freediving, Dive Travel, or Ocean Advocacy.

In Episode 11, we cover some of the biggest news items in the diving world this week including the growing scandal over the possibility the Ahmed Gabr’s 332 m/1,090 ft Guinness World Record scuba dive in 2014 might actually have been faked.

We then welcome co-host Sarah Richard from Girls That Scuba as she interviews Kuwaiti entrepreneur and diving ambassador Miriam Al Saif.

Miriam owns her own dive travel business and speaks about breaking barriers for women in the middle east, the challenges of posting to social media in such a conservative culture, and why diving in Egypt means so much to her.

Then we hear from media personality and this year’s shark week host Paul De Gelder. He gives us a critical tip on how to exit a boat gracefully.

And then finally we hear from Kris Zvaritch on her Best Dive Ever.

