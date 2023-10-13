Fort Young Hotel & Dive Resort Announces Expanded Operations

Fort Young Hotel & Dive Resort in Dominica announced that it has expanded the scope of its operations.

The news goes hand in hand with the resort unveiling new hotel rooms and amenities.

The move, along with the launch of the resort’s new dive operation, is part of the company’s US$18 million (~€17 million) reimagination. The expansion includes the following:

Two new dive boats increased the operation capacity from 56 to 75 divers.

A new shore diving experience is introduced, which is unique to the island.

60 new guest rooms, including new Fort Mountain View Rooms

Two new dining options.

A Gym and art gallery.

Rum and Wine cellar.

The resort’s dive operation is now managed by experienced local dive operator William “Billy” Lawrence, who commented on the expansion, stating:

“Dominica is a world-class dive destination and we’re excited to offer visitors the opportunity to experience our unique marine life and points of interest. These dive operation enhancements align perfectly with the Fort Young Hotel’s principles, as the operation follows sustainable diving practices such as responsible diver behavior, reef-friendly practices and proper waste disposal to minimize negative impacts on the marine ecosystem.”

To celebrate the launch of its new operations, the resort is offering a stay for seven nights pay for six deal including breakfast and round-trip airport transfers. The package also includes:

5 days diving – 2 tanks per day.

Unlimited shore diving.

Water safari tours.

Prices start from $1,428/~£1,171/~€1,234 per person.

You can find out more information here.