Freediving Australia’s Secret Sinkholes

This week’s video is from probably the most famous freediving YouTuber Adam Stern.

The Freediving Instructor Trainer had been running a freediving course at an incredible sinkhole in Mt Gambier in Australia. Adam describes it as by far the best place to dive in Australia. Crystal clear waters, stunning light, and scenery. There are very few places in the world that are like it.

As always Adam’s passion and humor shine through in the video which makes you want to throw on your wetsuit and go diving with him once you’ve finished watching the video.

What is Video of the Week brought to you by Paralenz? Every week we bring you some of the most epic videos about diving from around the world whether that is Freediving, Scuba Diving, Snorkelling, or Spearfishing. We’re proud to showcase both amateur and professional videos alike.

