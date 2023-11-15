Garmin Releases Mk3 Freediving Watch at DEMA Show 2023

Garmin has proven itself to be the leader of the pack when it comes to Freediving watches, and the new Descent MK3 is no exception.

The Descent MK3, released exclusively at DEMA Show 2023, is designed to support an athlete’s entire training regimen with a focus on preparation and a better understanding of one’s overall health.

Key Features include:

Available in two sizes (43mm and 51mm)

Dive Readiness – Metric summarization of data associated with Sleep, Exercise, Stress and, when applicable, Jetlag. Powered by Firstbeat Analytics, calculated via Body Battery energy monitoring.

Dive View Maps – Vivid Color Maps with depth contours and more that 4000 pre-loaded navigable near shore Dive sites.

Advanced Freediving Metrics – Variometer with alerts for every aspect of the dive.

Handsfree Built-in Flashlight (not to be used as primary source) *51mm (about 2.01 in) only

Multiple Dive Modes – Single and Multiple gas dives, gauged, apnea, spearfishing and closed circuit.

Upgraded Enhanced Subwave Sonar Technology

Wireless Air Integration (coming soon)

Bright 1.2”/30.48mm AMOLED color display, Sapphire lens with 200meter dive-rate casing, and metal leak proof buttons.

Up to 48 hours in Dive Mode Battery life

Built in 3 Axis Compass

Surface GPS

GPS Reference Navigation

inReach device paring

Upgraded Pulse Oximeter

SATIQ Technology GPS

The Descent MK3 will retail from US$1,199.99-1,599.99/~€1,106-~€1,475 and will be available in early 2024.

For more information, go to Garmin.com.