Guanaja Ferry Route in Roatan Continues

The diving industry in Guanaja, Bay Islands, Honduras, continues to thrive, mainly due to the continued ferry service from Roatan operated by Safeway Maritime Transportation Company.

The service began in 2021 and has allowed divers to transfer easily aboard a 52-foot/16-meter Catamaran yacht.

The ferry features two classes of service, including:

A regular class with 250 in the lower air-conditioned cabin with LCD TVs.

150 deck seats outdoors.

The route is relatively short and takes about 1.5 hours. It operates seven days a week, with two departure times a day from Roatan to La Ceiba, and two from La Ceiba to Roatan. There’s also service between Roatan and Guanaja on Fridays and Saturdays as well as Guanaja to Roatan on Saturdays and Sundays.

Bringing your diving gear has never been easier, with each passenger allowed up to three bags weighing up to 50lbs/23kgs each.

For more info, go to roatanferry.com.