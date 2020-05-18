Henderson Divewear has announced that it is making face covers in its USA factory.

The company anticipated that face-coverings will be with us for a while until the COVID-19 pandemic can be resolved and has come up with a new design called the “UV Shield.”

The new coverings offer four-way stretch and are lightweight, reusable, and machine-washable, and can be dried in the air or the dryer on a cool setting. The coverings have various designs, can be customizable for special events, companies, and more.

Offering a flexible solution, the new face-covering can be worn 12 different ways!

You can contact Henderson directly for information here or check out a video of the new shield below.