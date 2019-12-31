Ikelite recently announced that its new 200DLM/A underwater housing for the Olympus OM-D E-M5 Mark III camera is now shipping.

The third in Olympus’s E-M5 series cameras is not just a name change, but a redesigned camera body which is actually several millimeters smaller than its predecessor. The camera features the same 20-megapixel micro four-thirds sensor as the more expensive and highly respected E-M1 Mark II camera. It features a 121-point hybrid autofocus system and 5-axis in-body image stabilization system. For videophiles, the E-M5 II can capture 4K 30p and 24p, plus high speed 1080/120p.

Other cool features include:

200DLM/A Underwater Housing Features

200 ft (60m) depth rating

Extendable shutter release lever

Extendable AE-L/AF-L button thumb lever for back button focus

Interchangeable Dry Lock Micro port system including flat ports, 6″ dome ports, and 8″ dome ports

Corrosion-proof ABS-PC construction

Clear view back with laser engraved control markings

Ergonomic, field serviceable direct-drive controls

Accessory port for optional vacuum system

Optional DL3 DS Link Olympus TTL Converter for the fastest, most accurate strobe exposure

Retailing for US$950 (~847 Euros), Ikelite notes that:

“Movement of camera controls and lens placement prevent this model from operating in housings built for prior generation Olympus cameras.”

For more info, go to ikelite.com.