The dates for the ninth Lembeh Underwater Photography Workshop in 2021 have been announced.

The event will take place between January 30th and February 6th, 2021 at the Lembeh Resort, and this time will be featuring three renowned underwater photographers:

Jade Hoksbergen-Spiers.

Henley Spiers.

Alex Tattersall.

The workshop week is action-packed with multiple dives per day, regular presentations, as well as one-on-one instruction and feedback from the three photo pros. The package for the workshop includes:

7 nights accommodation in a luxury cottage.

17 boat dives with a guide ratio of 3:1 and including free nitrox.

Unlimited house reef dives.

Complimentary 30-minute spa treatment.

Complimentary welcome cocktail and daily fruit basket.

All meals and snacks, coffee, tea, and water.

Airport transfers, and free WIFI at the resort.

The week-long workshop will cost US$2,944/~£2,272/~€2,696.

As usual, with the photo workshops, you can also book a pre-workshop stay from January 27th-30th, 2021, and you can also opt to extend your workshop from February 6th-8th, 2021, for an additional charge.

You can contact here for more information and to make a reservation.