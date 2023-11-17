Light and Motion Unveil Their New SOLA X TEK Light

A game-changer in underwater lighting, this innovative continuous strobe hybrid eliminates the need for a separate strobe.

What sets it apart is the ability to seamlessly switch between continuous and strobe modes, resolving the age-old dilemma of choosing between video and strobe lighting.

With a customizable spot optic, the SOLA X TEK delivers 4 hours at 200 lumens with a 12-degree spot and allows for optic changes. Capture every detail with 30 frames per second, 500 to 1000 lumens, and run times from 40 minutes to 12 hours.

The TEK package includes a new Goodman handle and swappable optic, offering enhanced usability. Plus, this new product features a battery pack, surpassing the need for traditional canisters. It also sports a USB-C fast charge battery pack that connects to the light with a ¼ turn lock.

Prices are not set yet but for now, it will retail for US$949/~€872.

For more info, go to lightandmotion.com.