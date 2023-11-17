Friday, November 17, 2023
DEMA Show CoverageUnderwater Imaging

Light and Motion Unveil Their New SOLA X TEK Light

Victoria Brown
By Victoria Brown

-

Ligth and Motion at DEMA Show 2023
Ligth and Motion at DEMA Show 2023

A game-changer in underwater lighting, this innovative continuous strobe hybrid eliminates the need for a separate strobe.

What sets it apart is the ability to seamlessly switch between continuous and strobe modes, resolving the age-old dilemma of choosing between video and strobe lighting.

With a customizable spot optic, the SOLA X TEK delivers 4 hours at 200 lumens with a 12-degree spot and allows for optic changes. Capture every detail with 30 frames per second, 500 to 1000 lumens, and run times from 40 minutes to 12 hours.

The TEK package includes a new Goodman handle and swappable optic, offering enhanced usability. Plus, this new product features a battery pack, surpassing the need for traditional canisters. It also sports a USB-C fast charge battery pack that connects to the light with a ¼ turn lock.

Prices are not set yet but for now, it will retail for US$949/~€872.

For more info, go to lightandmotion.com.

Victoria Brown
Victoria Brownhttp://www.deeperblue.com
Victoria is a staff writer for DeeperBlue.com. Avidly exploring the underworld since she was twelve, Victoria has been a professional diver for sixteen years and is now based back in the UK following many years touring the snowiest peaks and deepest green seas. From safety diving on media projects to creating content for the coolest brands in the diving industry, she has diving written all over her. Topside she can be found flying about on her bicycle or taking snaps of Sharky the cat.

RELATED ARTICLES

SEARCH

CONNECT WITH US

858,282FansLike
101,366FollowersFollow
0FollowersFollow
22,801FollowersFollow
10,300FollowersFollow
25,921FollowersFollow
2,080SubscribersSubscribe

RECENT ARTICLES

WHO IS DEEPERBLUE.COM

DeeperBlue.com is the World’s Largest Community dedicated to FreedivingScuba Diving, Ocean Advocacy, and Diving Travel.

We’ve been dedicated to bringing you the freshest news, features, and discussions from around the underwater world since 1996.

POPULAR POSTS THIS WEEK

ABOUT US

ISSN 1469-865X | Copyright © 1996 - 2023 deeperblue.net limited. Use of this site is governed by the User Agreement, Privacy Policy and Disclosure Policy.

Contact us: hello@deeperblue.com

FOLLOW US