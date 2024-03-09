Saturday, March 9, 2024
Master Liveaboards Introduces New Indonesia Liveaboard

By Sam Helmy

Master Liveaboards' newest vessel, the Indo Master (Image credit: Master Liveaboards)
Master Liveaboards has announced the latest member of its fleet in Indonesia, the Indo Master.

The latest vessel was launched in 2022 and is a classic example of the modern Indonesian phinsi. The luxurious vessel is made from teak and Ironwood and can accommodate up to 18 guests.

Features of the Indo Master include:

  • nine cabins that can accommodate up to 18 guests.
    • One Premium cabin below deck with two double beds.
    • four standard cabins below deck that can be configured as twins or doubles.
    • Two premium cabins above deck with Juliette balconies and ocean views.
    • Two superior double cabins with private balconies.
  • Individually controlled air conditioning.
  • Private ensuite bathrooms in every cabin.
  • Large bar and restaurant are on the main deck.
  • Lounge area with excellent ocean views.
  • Spacious dive deck to enable divers to kit up in comfort.

The Indo Master will operate in various areas, including Komodo and Raja Ampat, and depending on the route will run itineraries from seven to 13 days.

You can find out more information here.

Sam Helmy is a TDI/SDI Instructor Trainer, and PADI Staff and Trimix Instructor. Diving for 28 years, a dive pro for 14, I have traveled extensively chasing my passion for diving. I am passionate about everything diving, with a keen interest in exploration, Sharks and big stuff, Photography and Decompression theory. Diving is definitely the one and only passion that has stayed with me my whole life! Sam is a Staff Writer for DeeperBlue.com

