Neptonics has announced a new range of speargun butts.

The new butts are made from injection-molded synthetic rubber and come in a diameter of 1.25 inches (3.17cm).

Due to its size and rigidity, the new butt provides a very stable platform for loading your speargun in the water. According to Neptonics, the new butt is available in any color you like as long as it is black.

The new spear gun butt retails for US$16.99/~€14.3 /~£13.2.

You can find Neptonics’ Speargun Butt here.