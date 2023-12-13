NOAA Announces Winners Of 2023 ‘Get Into Your Sanctuary’ Photo Contest

The US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Office of National Marine Sanctuaries has selected five category-winning photos for the 2023 Get Into Your Sanctuary Photo Contest.

More than 850 photos were submitted for the contest, according to NOAA.

Every year, US national marine sanctuaries attract hundreds of thousands of visitors, both human and wildlife. These iconic places in the ocean and Great Lakes provide opportunities for relaxation, education and stewardship, while protecting critical marine resources.

The photo contest is an opportunity for visitors of national marine sanctuaries to share their personal experiences, wildlife encounters, and scenic views with the world.

Check out all the winners at sanctuaries.noaa.gov.