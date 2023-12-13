Wednesday, December 13, 2023
Underwater Imaging

NOAA Announces Winners Of 2023 ‘Get Into Your Sanctuary’ Photo Contest

John Liang
By John Liang

-

GIYS Photo Contest Announcement
GIYS Photo Contest Announcement

The US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Office of National Marine Sanctuaries has selected five category-winning photos for the 2023 Get Into Your Sanctuary Photo Contest.

More than 850 photos were submitted for the contest, according to NOAA

Every year, US national marine sanctuaries attract hundreds of thousands of visitors, both human and wildlife. These iconic places in the ocean and Great Lakes provide opportunities for relaxation, education and stewardship, while protecting critical marine resources.

The photo contest is an opportunity for visitors of national marine sanctuaries to share their personal experiences, wildlife encounters, and scenic views with the world.

Check out all the winners at sanctuaries.noaa.gov.

John Liang
John Lianghttps://www.deeperblue.com/
John Liang is the News Editor at DeeperBlue.com. He first got the diving bug while in High School in Cairo, Egypt, where he earned his PADI Open Water Diver certification in the Red Sea off the Sinai Peninsula. Since then, John has dived in a volcanic lake in Guatemala, among white-tipped sharks off the Pacific Coast of Costa Rica, and other places including a pool in Las Vegas helping to break the world record for the largest underwater press conference.

RELATED ARTICLES

SEARCH

CONNECT WITH US

858,282FansLike
103,297FollowersFollow
0FollowersFollow
22,801FollowersFollow
10,900FollowersFollow
25,921FollowersFollow
2,080SubscribersSubscribe

RECENT ARTICLES

WHO IS DEEPERBLUE.COM

DeeperBlue.com is the World’s Largest Community dedicated to FreedivingScuba Diving, Ocean Advocacy, and Diving Travel.

We’ve been dedicated to bringing you the freshest news, features, and discussions from around the underwater world since 1996.

POPULAR POSTS THIS WEEK

ABOUT US

ISSN 1469-865X | Copyright © 1996 - 2023 deeperblue.net limited. Use of this site is governed by the User Agreement, Privacy Policy and Disclosure Policy.

Contact us: hello@deeperblue.com

FOLLOW US