Wednesday, October 25, 2023
PADI Announces Its 2023 DEMA Show Plans

Sam Helmy
By Sam Helmy

-

PADI President and CEO Drew Richardson
With the 2023 DEMA Show just around the corner, PADI has announced a host of exciting plans for the event.

Items that will headline in the Show include:

  • The launch of a new PADI TecRec Program.
  • Training for the new Dive Shop 360 integration.
  • Celebrating PADI members at the annual social event.
  • The Scuba Diving magazine’s Reader’s Choice Awards ceremony.

In addition, PADI President and CEO Drew Richardson will receive a NOGI Award. While it’s a personal triumph, it also recognizes his work at PADI

Commenting on the itinerary, PADI Worldwide Chief Brand and Membership Officer  Kristin Valette Wirth stated:

“PADI remains committed to providing best-in-class support for its entire global membership by heavily investing in diver acquisition and retention initiatives, ongoing business consultations and tools, world-class marketing materials and unparalleled educational programs. We are looking forward to coming together in celebration of PADI Members’ continued tenacity, passion and commitment to inspiring others to seek adventure and save the ocean at this year’s DEMA Show.”

You can find out more information about PADI at DEMA Show here.

Source: DiveNewsWire
Sam Helmyhttps://www.deeperblue.com
Sam Helmy is a TDI/SDI Instructor Trainer, and PADI Staff and Trimix Instructor. Diving for 28 years, a dive pro for 14, I have traveled extensively chasing my passion for diving. I am passionate about everything diving, with a keen interest in exploration, Sharks and big stuff, Photography and Decompression theory. Diving is definitely the one and only passion that has stayed with me my whole life! Sam is a Staff Writer for DeeperBlue.com

