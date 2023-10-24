PADI Announces Its 2023 DEMA Show Plans

With the 2023 DEMA Show just around the corner, PADI has announced a host of exciting plans for the event.

Items that will headline in the Show include:

The launch of a new PADI TecRec Program.

Training for the new Dive Shop 360 integration.

Celebrating PADI members at the annual social event.

The Scuba Diving magazine’s Reader’s Choice Awards ceremony.

In addition, PADI President and CEO Drew Richardson will receive a NOGI Award. While it’s a personal triumph, it also recognizes his work at PADI.

Commenting on the itinerary, PADI Worldwide Chief Brand and Membership Officer Kristin Valette Wirth stated:

“PADI remains committed to providing best-in-class support for its entire global membership by heavily investing in diver acquisition and retention initiatives, ongoing business consultations and tools, world-class marketing materials and unparalleled educational programs. We are looking forward to coming together in celebration of PADI Members’ continued tenacity, passion and commitment to inspiring others to seek adventure and save the ocean at this year’s DEMA Show.”

You can find out more information about PADI at DEMA Show here.