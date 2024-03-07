Thursday, March 7, 2024
Freediving

PranaMaya Announces Dates For Spring And Fall 2024 Azul Freediving Challenges

John Liang
By John Liang

The folks at PranaMaya have announced the dates for the 2024 editions of the Azul Freediving Challenges at the Cenote Yum Kin in Mexico.

The Spring Edition will take place May 24-26, while the Fall Edition will take place September 27-29.

Certified freedivers of all levels are welcome to participate in the competitions. They are designed for people with little to no competition experience.

Information on both the competitions as well as the workshops that PranaMaya offers can be found at azulfreedivingchallenge.com.

John Liang is the News Editor at DeeperBlue.com. He first got the diving bug while in High School in Cairo, Egypt, where he earned his PADI Open Water Diver certification in the Red Sea off the Sinai Peninsula. Since then, John has dived in a volcanic lake in Guatemala, among white-tipped sharks off the Pacific Coast of Costa Rica, and other places including a pool in Las Vegas helping to break the world record for the largest underwater press conference.

