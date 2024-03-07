PranaMaya Announces Dates For Spring And Fall 2024 Azul Freediving Challenges

The folks at PranaMaya have announced the dates for the 2024 editions of the Azul Freediving Challenges at the Cenote Yum Kin in Mexico.

The Spring Edition will take place May 24-26, while the Fall Edition will take place September 27-29.

Certified freedivers of all levels are welcome to participate in the competitions. They are designed for people with little to no competition experience.

Information on both the competitions as well as the workshops that PranaMaya offers can be found at azulfreedivingchallenge.com.