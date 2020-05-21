Pro Dive International Extends Its 25% Discount Promotion

Pro Dive International has extended its 25% discount offer as a result of increased demand.

The offer has proven to be extremely popular since you can use the discounted package anytime in the next five years.

If you’re wondering why Pro Dive is making such a generous offer, the answer is simple: COVID-19. In these troubled times, the cash flow from the promotion helps Pro Dive get though the current crisis. Additionally, Pro Dive guests get an excellent discount and can make a great saving on their next dive trip in the upcoming five years.

To take advantage of the offer, you’ll need to book and pay by May 31st, 2020.

You have through May 31st, 2025, to take advantage of your discounted package.

The offer is non-refundable, although name changes are allowed.

You can find out more information here.