RAID International Adds New Snorkel Diver To Its Curriculum

The folks at RAID International have added a new snorkeling course to the training agency’s curriculum.

The new Snorkel Diver course teaches people how to become comfortable in the water, but without the commitment to a multi-day full scuba course or the equipment involved. It’s also a perfect activity for non-diving partners and friends, and is a potential gateway to Open Water 20 and a complete underwater adventure.

The course’s objectives include:

Gain knowledge of snorkeling equipment

Understand the basics of buoyancy and water movements

Understand the basics of finning & movement for snorkeling

Gain knowledge of personal safety and care while in the water

Gain knowledge and experience of snorkeling

Plan for a snorkel experience

For more info about the course, go to diverraid.com.