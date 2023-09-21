Thursday, September 21, 2023
Freediving

RAID International Adds New Snorkel Diver To Its Curriculum

John Liang
By John Liang

-

RAID International Adds New Snorkel Diver To Its Curriculum
RAID International Adds New Snorkel Diver To Its Curriculum

The folks at RAID International have added a new snorkeling course to the training agency’s curriculum.

The new Snorkel Diver course teaches people how to become comfortable in the water, but without the commitment to a multi-day full scuba course or the equipment involved. It’s also a perfect activity for non-diving partners and friends, and is a potential gateway to Open Water 20 and a complete underwater adventure.

The course’s objectives include:

  • Gain knowledge of snorkeling equipment
  • Understand the basics of buoyancy and water movements
  • Understand the basics of finning & movement for snorkeling
  • Gain knowledge of personal safety and care while in the water
  • Gain knowledge and experience of snorkeling
  • Plan for a snorkel experience

For more info about the course, go to diverraid.com.

RAID International Adds New Snorkel Diver To Its Curriculum
RAID International Adds New Snorkel Diver To Its Curriculum
John Liang
John Lianghttps://www.deeperblue.com/
John Liang is the News Editor at DeeperBlue.com. He first got the diving bug while in High School in Cairo, Egypt, where he earned his PADI Open Water Diver certification in the Red Sea off the Sinai Peninsula. Since then, John has dived in a volcanic lake in Guatemala, among white-tipped sharks off the Pacific Coast of Costa Rica, and other places including a pool in Las Vegas helping to break the world record for the largest underwater press conference.

RELATED ARTICLES

SEARCH

CONNECT WITH US

858,282FansLike
99,816FollowersFollow
2,721FollowersFollow
22,801FollowersFollow
7,169FollowersFollow
25,921FollowersFollow
2,080SubscribersSubscribe

RECENT ARTICLES

WHO IS DEEPERBLUE.COM

DeeperBlue.com is the World’s Largest Community dedicated to FreedivingScuba Diving, Ocean Advocacy, and Diving Travel.

We’ve been dedicated to bringing you the freshest news, features, and discussions from around the underwater world since 1996.

POPULAR POSTS THIS WEEK

ABOUT US

ISSN 1469-865X | Copyright © 1996 - 2023 deeperblue.net limited. Use of this site is governed by the User Agreement, Privacy Policy and Disclosure Policy.

Contact us: hello@deeperblue.com

FOLLOW US