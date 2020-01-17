Ever wondered what kind of critters lived at, say, a depth of 332 meters (1089 feet) below the surface of the ocean, which incidentally is also the deepest a human being has scuba dived?

A new website called “The Deep Sea” allows you to scroll down from the surface of the ocean all the way down to the Challenger Deep, 10,924 meters (35,840 feet) past all the fish and mammals and crabs that live at different depths.

Computer scientist Neal Agarwal developed the Deep Sea webpage as part of his Neal.fun website, which in addition to the ocean has pages on “The Size of Space” and more.

Check out The Deep Sea here.