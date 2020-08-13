Saturday, August 15, 2020
Ocean

Sharks ‘Functionally Extinct’ From 20% Of the World’s Reefs

Sharks 'Functionally Extinct' From 20% Of the World’s Reefs 1
By Sam Helmy

-

Aliwal Shoal, Indian Ocean, South Africa, blacktip sharks (Carcharhinus limbatus) swimming in ocean
Aliwal Shoal, Indian Ocean, South Africa, blacktip sharks (Carcharhinus limbatus) swimming in ocean

A worldwide study with a team of international scientists came to some alarming conclusions regarding shark populations on the world’s reefs.

The Global FinPrint survey found that sharks were “functionally extinct” on 20% of the 371 reefs surveyed in 58 countries. This means that their numbers are too small for them to play their crucial role in the reefs’ ecosystem.

While countries with little or no shark conservation efforts have seen a mass decline, those where there is a clear conservation policy have seen numbers stabilize and grow. Some of the best performing states include:

  • The United States
  • Australia
  • The Bahamas
  • The Federated States of Micronesia
  • French Polynesia
  • The Maldives

According to the study’s lead author Aaron MacNeil:

“These nations are seeing more sharks in their waters because they have demonstrated good governance on this issue. . . . From restricting certain gear types and setting catch limits, to national-scale bans on catches and trade, we now have a clear picture of what can be done to limit catches of reef sharks throughout the tropics.”

SourceScubatravel.co.uk
Sharks 'Functionally Extinct' From 20% Of the World’s Reefs 3
Sam Helmyhttps://www.deeperblue.com
Sam Helmy is a TDI/SDI Instructor Trainer, and PADI Staff and Trimix Instructor. Diving for 28 years, a dive pro for 14, I have traveled extensively chasing my passion for diving. I am passionate about everything diving, with a keen interest in exploration, Sharks and big stuff, Photography and Decompression theory. Diving is definitely the one and only passion that has stayed with me my whole life!

RELATED ARTICLES

Ocean

Huge Chinese Fishing Fleet Amassed Off Galapagos Islands

John Liang -
Over 200 Chinese fishing boats have amassed just outside the Exclusive Economic Zone of the Galapagos Islands, sparking worldwide concern that the Ecuadorian government won't be able to keep those boats from overfishing.
Read more
Ocean

‘Hidden Pacific’ Documentary Film Will Be Screened Online This Week

John Liang -
The National Marine Sanctuary Foundation will be screening "Hidden Pacific" this week, a documentary film profiling the Pacific Ocean’s protected and remote marine national monuments.
Read more
Ocean

SSI’s Blue Oceans Initiative Provides Free Programs For Divers and Operators

Sam Helmy -
Scuba Schools International's Blue Oceans Initiative offers free programs to dive centers and divers around the world.
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

CONNECT WITH US

294,616FansLike
67,492FollowersFollow
2,439FollowersFollow
21,407FollowersFollow
25,263FollowersFollow
1,190SubscribersSubscribe

WHO IS DEEPERBLUE.COM

DeeperBlue.com is the World’s Largest Community dedicated to FreedivingScuba Diving, Ocean Advocacy, and Diving Travel.

We’ve been dedicated to bringing you the freshest news, features, and discussions from around the underwater world since 1996.

POPULAR POSTS THIS WEEK

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

ISSN 1469-865X | Copyright © 1996 - 2020 deeperblue.net limited. Use of this site is governed by the User Agreement, Privacy Policy and Disclosure Policy.

Contact us: [email protected]

FOLLOW US