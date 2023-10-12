Thursday, October 12, 2023
US Coast Guard Finds More Possible Human Remains At Titan Submersible Accident Site

John Liang
By John Liang

OceanGate Titan Submersible
The US Coast Guard’s Marine Board of Investigation (MBI) recently recovered and transferred additional Titan submersible debris and evidence from the North Atlantic Ocean seafloor.

The salvage mission, which was conducted under an existing agreement with the US Navy Supervisor of Salvage & Diving, was a follow-up to initial recovery operations in the wake of the loss of the Titan submersible, the Coast Guard said.

Investigators from the US National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) and the Transportation Safety Board of Canada joined the salvage expedition as part of their respective safety investigations.

OceanGate Expeditions, who owns the submersible, told the media in June that the company was fully cooperating with the investigation.

The recovered evidence was successfully transferred to a US port for cataloging and analysis, according to the Coast Guard:

“Additional presumed human remains were carefully recovered from within Titan’s debris and transported for analysis by US medical professionals.”

The MBI is coordinating with NTSB and other international investigative agencies to schedule a joint evidence review of recovered Titan debris, the service said.

“This review session will help determine the next steps for necessary forensic testing.”

More Titan evidence recovered (Image credit: USCG/NTSB)
More Titan evidence recovered (Image credit: USCG/NTSB)
John Liang is the News Editor at DeeperBlue.com. He first got the diving bug while in High School in Cairo, Egypt, where he earned his PADI Open Water Diver certification in the Red Sea off the Sinai Peninsula. Since then, John has dived in a volcanic lake in Guatemala, among white-tipped sharks off the Pacific Coast of Costa Rica, and other places including a pool in Las Vegas helping to break the world record for the largest underwater press conference.

