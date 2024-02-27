Tuesday, February 27, 2024
Valentina Cafolla Sets New Under-Ice World Record

John Liang
By John Liang

Valentina Cafolla of Croatia performs during the successful attempt to set a new Apnea distance World record under the ice with a distance of 125 meters at lake Anterselva in Italy on March 12, 2017.
Valentina Cafolla of Croatia performs during the successful attempt to set a new Apnea distance World record under the ice with a distance of 125 meters at lake Anterselva in Italy on March 12, 2017.

Croatian freediver Valentina Cafolla late last week set a new women’s under-ice world record.

Cafolla swam 140m/459ft under the ice in a wetsuit in the Dynamic with Fins (DYN) discipline under CMAS rules on Friday, February 23rd.

The record was set at Laco di Anterselva in Italy, and broke the previous record of 126m/413ft set only a few days earlier by Japanese athlete Yasuko Ozeki.

Cafolla set the record on a day where it was cloudy and snowing with the air temperature at -3 degrees Celsius/26.6 degrees Fahrenheit and the water temperature at 1 degree Celsius/33.8 degrees Fahrenheit.

John Liang
John Lianghttps://www.deeperblue.com/
John Liang is the News Editor at DeeperBlue.com. He first got the diving bug while in High School in Cairo, Egypt, where he earned his PADI Open Water Diver certification in the Red Sea off the Sinai Peninsula. Since then, John has dived in a volcanic lake in Guatemala, among white-tipped sharks off the Pacific Coast of Costa Rica, and other places including a pool in Las Vegas helping to break the world record for the largest underwater press conference.

