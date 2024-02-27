Valentina Cafolla Sets New Under-Ice World Record

Croatian freediver Valentina Cafolla late last week set a new women’s under-ice world record.

Cafolla swam 140m/459ft under the ice in a wetsuit in the Dynamic with Fins (DYN) discipline under CMAS rules on Friday, February 23rd.

The record was set at Laco di Anterselva in Italy, and broke the previous record of 126m/413ft set only a few days earlier by Japanese athlete Yasuko Ozeki.

Cafolla set the record on a day where it was cloudy and snowing with the air temperature at -3 degrees Celsius/26.6 degrees Fahrenheit and the water temperature at 1 degree Celsius/33.8 degrees Fahrenheit.